RFI/LOG/2022/2:Funding and construction on site owned by SABC at Riverside Park in Mbombela

This RFI calls for information on various funding and construction options of the Mbombela Broadcasting Centre on a site owned by SABC at Riverside Park.

RFI documents are obtainable from 22 April 2022 from the following websites: • SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders Closing Date: 20 May 2022 For enquiries: E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za