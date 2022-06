CANCELLATION: RFQ/IT/2022/45 – PROVISION OF PHYSICAL INSPECTION OF SET TOP BOXES INSTALLATIONS (INDIGENT HOUSEHOLDS) ON THE ANALOGUE SWITCH OFF PROJECT AS A ONCE-OFF

CANCELLATION :RFQ/IT/2022/45 – PROVISION OF PHYSICAL

INSPECTION OF SET TOP BOXES INSTALLATIONS (INDIGENT HOUSEHOLDS)

ON THE ANALOGUE SWITCH OFF PROJECT AS A ONCE-OFF Attachments CANCELLATION LETTER PROVISION OF PHYSICAL SET of BOX

File size: 155 KB Downloads: 26