CANCELLATION OF RFQ NO: RFQ/LOG/2022/54: APPOINTMENT OF PASSENGER LIFT MAINTENANCE SERVICE PROVIDER FOR SABC GQEBERHA(PE) OFFICE FOR A PERIOD OF SIXTY (60) MONTHS

Attachments CANCELLATION LETTER FOR PE LIFT RFQ_LOG_2022_54 JULY 2022._

File size: 171 KB Downloads: 3