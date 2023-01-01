Attachments

CANCELLATION OF RFQ NO: RFQ/LOG/2022/178: APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER FOR PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE, TECHNICAL SUPPORT, REPAIR OF CHILLERS AND STANDALONE CHILLER UNITS AT SABC AUCKLAND PARK FOR (3) THREE YEARS

CANCELLATION LETTER PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE TECHNICAL SUPPORT REPAIR OF CHILLERS AND STANDALONE CHILLER UN

