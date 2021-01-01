Advertisement
CANCELLATION OF RFP NO: RFP/COM/2021/62– THE APPOINTMENT OF A PANEL OF SERVICE PROVIDERS FOR THE PROVISION OF DIGITAL AGENCY SERVICES FOR THE PERIOD OF ONE YEAR
CANCELLATION OF RFP NO: RFP/SCM/2021/57– THE APPOINTMENT OF A PANEL OF SERVICE PROVIDERS FOR THE PROVISION OF CAR RENTAL SERVICES FOR THE PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS
RFQ/ENG/2021/144 APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER FOR BUILDING, ELECTRICAL AND MECHANICAL WORK FOR THE GYM UPGRADE AS A ONCE-OFF PROJECT
