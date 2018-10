UZALO MAKES TELEVISION HISTORY WITH 10.2 MILLION VIEWERS

Johannesburg –Tuesday, 09 October 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is delighted with the performance of one of its flagship television programmes Uzalo, which is currently being broadcast on SABC1.

As at the end of September 2018, Uzalo has broken all records in the history of television viewing in South Africa, by reaching a massive number of 10.2 million viewers. This makes Uzalo the most watched television programme by far.