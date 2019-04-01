UMHLOBO WENENE LINE-UP CHANGES

Port Elizabeth – Monday 1 April 2019 – Today, Umhlobo Wenene unveiled its line-up changes, in line with the station operating in a fast paced radio environment, as it aims to constantly evolve and remain relevant to its target market and grow to its maximum capacity.

The station has taken the decision to re-shuffle some of its presenters and there will be no new on air presenters joining the station. The station has introduced a new show ‘Iingcebiso Ngezomthetho’, which will look into legal matters that will be presented by Luckeez Matyolweni, with a resident advocate from 21h30 – 22h30.

The station also wishes to announce that the programme ‘Zibuzwa kuthi’, which broadcasts from 12h00 – 13h00 on Mondays to Fridays will now be presented by Siphosethu Nonganga. Mafa Bavuma moves to be part of the ‘BEE Show’, which airs on Mondays to Fridays from 06h30 – 09h00. These two changes will be effective as from 3 June 2019.

The station has introduced a new programme ‘Masixolelane’ which will be broadcast on Mondays from 22h00 – 00h00 and will be presented by Tsidi Monteiro. It replaces the programme ‘Usagoduka Nha?’.

Elvis Mali will continue to present the programmes ‘Umculo WeJazz’ on Sundays from 22h00 – 00h00 and ‘Ezolimo’ on Friday mornings from 03h00 -04h30.

Mr Phumzile Mnci, the station manager of Umhlobo Wenene FM, who is also the acting Provincial General Manager of the Eastern Cape Province stated “I am thrilled to introduce this new line up, which I believe will deliver innovative and cutting edge programming. Umhlobo Wenene FM listeners can also look forward to new and vibrant features across our programmes that will be introduced incrementally in the next three months”.

