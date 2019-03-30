THOBELA FM LINE-UP CHANGES

THOBELA FM LINE-UP CHANGES

Polokwane – Saturday, 30 March 2019 – Thobela FM will be introducing slight changes to its 2019/20 line-up with the purpose of serving its listeners in line with their needs, looking at the demands and environmental changes within the radio landscape. These changes will take place from 1 April 2019.

The Morning drive show, ‘Ditlalemeso’ will be co-hosted by Lenny T and Mankoko Baby between 07h00 and 09h00 from Monday to Friday. Sebasa Mogale will present the 12h00 to 14h00 music show, ‘Mosegare wa Sekgalela’. The youth show, ‘Moswa le Bokamoso’ which broadcasts between 14h00 and 15h00 Monday to Friday will be presented by Koketso Motau.

The ‘Top 30’ charts show on Saturdays will be hosted by Fantastic Sebola from 10h00-13h00. The African Rhythm Show, Moribo wa Afrika has been given a new name, ‘Afrika ya Dinaledi” and it will be presented by Max Mojapelo on Saturdays between 18h00 and 21h00.

The station’s Sunday music shows ‘A re Tumisheng Morena’, ‘Melodi ya Boiketlo’ and ‘Jazz yeo phelago’ will be delivered by the station’s new on-air personalities respectively. ‘A re Tumisehng Morena’ will be presented by Ronnie Lesudi between 08h00 to 11h00, Kgopotso Sekopa will follow with ‘Melodi ya Boiketlo’, between 11h00 to 13h00 and ‘Jazz yeo e phelago’ will be presented by Promise Makgoale from 13h00 to 15h00.

Thobela FM Station Manager, Ms Mosh Matsena stated that “the station finds itself in a position in which it needs an impactful change, looking at the delivery of content, music and the type of personalities that match with the station’s identity and its strategy”. We believe that these changes will fulfil the objective of increasing the station’s listenership”.

Thobela FM encourages the public to tune into the station on 87.6 MHZ – 92.1 MHZ.

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Vuyo Mthembu (SABC Spokesperson)

Mthembuv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 2236 |C. 083 300 9221