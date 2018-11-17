THOBELA FM GOSPEL FESTIVAL TO TAKE PLACE ON 17 NOVEMBER 2018

Polokwane – Monday, 12 November 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) radio station Thobela FM, will be hosting its annual Thobela FM Gospel Festival in partnership with the Polokwane Municipality on 17 November 2018, at the Polokwane Cricket Club from 11h00 until 00h00. The station sees this festival as a vehicle for nation building and social cohesion, and the theme for this year is ‘Hope’.

The station has put together an interesting line up of renowned gospel artists like Dr. Rebecca Malope, Winnie Mashaba, Sipho Makhabane, Solly Moholo, Andile Kamajola, Sechaba, Peter Mabula, Ngwana Ledwaba, Tshepo Nkadimeng, Mphoza Mashabela, and many others.