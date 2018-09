THE SABC URGES THE PUBLIC TO DISREGARD FAKE FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS UNDER THE NAME OF GCEO MADODA MXAKWE

Johannesburg, Wednesday 26 September 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to alert the public to fake Facebook and Instagram accounts purporting to belong to the SABC’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mr Madoda Mxakwe.

It must be noted that Mr. Mxakwe is not on social media and does not have either a Facebook or Instagram account. Any account with his name and photograph is deemed fake and must be disregarded.