THE SABC STRONGLY CONDEMNS THREATS DIRECTED AT ITS JOURNALISTS

Johannesburg – Thursday, 25 July 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is extremely concerned about the latest death threats directed at its journalists who are covering various issues across the country, including instances of alleged corruption.

The public broadcaster has further noted, and is disturbed by recent instances of political and corporate bullying directed at its news service staff, with some of these happening on social media platforms.