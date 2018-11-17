THE SABC NOTES WITH REGRET THE STATEMENT ISSUED BY SAFA ON 17 NOVEMBER 2018

Johannesburg – Saturday, 17 November 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), would like to place on record that it made a commercially viable offer that would enable it to deliver football matches to South African audiences on SABC platforms and this offer was rejected by SAFA.

This followed the expiry of the previous contract between SAFA and the SABC. The high cost of sports rights coupled with low revenues has played a critical role in the solvency of the Corporation.

The offer put to SAFA for a new agreement was based on the revenue the SABC has made on the sports rights. Furthermore, the offer excluded the full production costs and marketing costs the SABC would incur in the broadcast of matches.