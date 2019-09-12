THE SABC CONTINUES WITH EFFORTS TO RESTORE ORGANISATIONAL DISCIPLINE AND ADHERENCE TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Johannesburg – Thursday, 12 September 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has been inundated with media queries regarding consequence management actions affecting a number of its employees. Some of the employees are going through disciplinary processes, while others are either suspended or have been dismissed.

The Corporation believes it is necessary to provide clarity on this matter. The disciplinary processes that the SABC is actively pursuing are informed by recommendations emanating from the following: