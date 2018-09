THE SABC CONTEMPLATES COST CUTTING MEASURES TO REDUCE COSTS

Johannesburg- Friday, 14 September 2018-The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) met with organised labour yesterday to inform them that the organisation contemplates implementing section 189 of the Labour Relations Act (LRA). This forms part of the cost cutting measures, which includes the assessment of key cost drivers, in order to make the organisation financially sustainable and fit for purpose.