THE SABC APPOINTS THE HEAD OF LEGAL SERVICES

Johannesburg, Monday, 01 October 2018 -The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara as Head of SABC Legal Services effective, 1 October 2018.

Advocate Vanara brings a long distinguished legal career having worked in both the private and public sectors. He served successfully in various positions including his most recent role of Senior Manager of Legal and Constitutional Services at the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa.