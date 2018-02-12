THE SABC APPOINTS MS. PHATHISWA MAGOPENI AS THE GROUP EXECUTIVE FOR NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS DIVISION

Johannesburg, Monday, 12 February 2018- The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Phathiswa Magopeni as the Group Executive: News & Current Affairs effective from the 01 st of March 2018. This appointment is in line with the corporation’s continuous commitment to ensure that all Group Executive vacancies are filled in order to achieve sound governance in all the SABC’s business units. It also affirms our commitment to attract and retain the best skills to address the evolving broadcasting environment enabled by technology.

Ms. Magopeni brings to the SABC a wealth of great knowledge in broadcasting, particularly within the news environment. She has obtained an Honours degree, Master of Philosophy in Education, Integrated Marketing Communications Diploma, Master of Business Administration (MBA) and she is currently working on a doctoral proposal for a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) degree with Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS). With her great experience in the field of broadcasting as a seasoned Journalist and having being able to successfully manage one of the newsrooms in South Africa, Ms. Magopeni will surely take the SABC to greater heights.

Reacting to the news of her appointment Ms. Magopeni says “ South Africa’s public broadcaster has always played an indispensable role in the democratic order of the country, but it has also always had a special place in my own life. My first job in broadcasting was with the SABC; I learned a lot there, and have learned much in the industry since. Hopefully all that can be of use because this is for me a welcome return to where it all began. I am humbled by the trust shown in me, and look forward to being part of an institution which is crucial to providing independent news and information to South Africa’s citizenry”.

The SABC’s Chief Operations Officer (COO), Mr. Chris Maroleng stated that “As a public broadcaster we recognise the pivotal role played by news and information in human, social and economic growth and development. We therefore saw it fit to appoint Ms. Magopeni as she has the expertise in the broadcasting industry and we believe that her appointment will further strengthen our position as a credible and reliable news and information provider in the country as we approach the national general elections in 2019”.

Mr. Maroleng further stated that “We welcome Ms. Magopeni back to the SABC where she first cut her teeth in the broadcasting arena. We urge all staff members to welcome and support her in her role as the new Group Executive for news and current affairs division”.

As South Africa’s only public broadcaster, the SABC is mandated to deliver an unparalleled public value proposition of educating, informing and entertaining all South Africans. We therefore remain committed to ensuring that the millions of South African households who rely on SABC for news and current affairs are kept captivated on our news channels.

