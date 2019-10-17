THE END OF AN ERA: TOP BILLING SAYS GOODBYE AFTER 27 YEARS ON-AIR

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to officially announce that SABC 3 programme ‘Top Billing’ will be airing its final episode on Saturday, 19 October 2019.

The series has continuously brought viewers a taste of the good life by showcasing some of South Africa’s grandest homes, explored a magnitude of breath-taking countries, brought South Africans closer to some of the biggest stars around the world, hung out with our local celebrities and witnessed many of them say ‘I Do’.