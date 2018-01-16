STATEMENT BY THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE SABC BOARD ON THE PROCESS OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVES

STATEMENT BY THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE SABC BOARD ON THE PROCESS OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVES

Johannesburg, Tuesday, 16 January 2018 – The Board of the SABC takes note of the pronouncements of the Minister of Communications, in her capacity as Shareholder representative of the public broadcaster, on the process of the appointment of SABC Executives, in particular the Chief Operations Officer (COO).

The Board wishes to state for the record that it has acted and will continue to act lawfully, and in line with the letter and spirit of the Interim Court Order, on this matter. This includes the requirement of consultations with the Shareholder Representative.

The Interim court order gives clarity on the Board’s responsibilities in making SABC Executive Appointments. The recruitment of Executives (CEO, COO and CFO) is one of the SABC Board’s urgent priorities, and the processes are in progress and on track. T he appointment of the successful candidate for COO is still being finalised, and the positions of CEO and CFO advertised.

Issued By: Group Communications on behalf of the SABC Board Chairperson Mr Bongumusa Makhathini

Media Enquiries: Mr. Kaizer Kganyago (SABC Spokesperson)