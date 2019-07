SAFM WELCOMES PHEMELO MOTENE AS HOST OF ‘SAfm LIFE HAPPENS’

Johannesburg, Friday 05 July 2019 – SAfm is pleased to announce that Ms Phemelo Motene will be joining the station from Monday, 08 July 2019.

Ms Motene is a well-known lifestyle presenter in the talk radio space and she will be taking over ‘SAfm Life Happens’ which is broadcast weekdays from 13:00 – 15:00.