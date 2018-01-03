SAFM PRESENTS EXCITING LINE-UP CHANGES

Johannesburg, Wednesday, 03 January 2018 -The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) radio station, SAFM presents exciting changes to its current schedule.

The station’s listeners can look forward to having the popular radio and television personality, Ms. Criselda Dudumashe on air from Monday the 08th of January 2018. She will be co-hosting the show with Naledi Moleo on SAFM’s Talkshop from Monday to Thursday between 19:00 until 21:00.

The show tackles issues around gender, work life balance and things that people care about- be it culture, religion or entertainment are given the spotlight. The regular features of the show include relationship advice; men talk and young movers and shakers.

Another exciting change is that, Rowena Baird will now co-host The Morning Talk with Bongi Gwala kicking off from the Monday, the 08th of January 2018. The station believes that they are a dynamic duo bringing their flair & zest to complement the first part of our breakfast offering.

“This approach is informed by lifestyle demands of our listeners and that we believe these respective presenters will cater for all the lifestyle needs of our listeners. Criselda brings to the show her wealth of experience as a seasoned presenter”. Says Acting Station Manager, Peter Mashamba.

SAFM believes that by way of introducing new personalities, the station will remain relevant and ultimately deliver more on our mandate.

