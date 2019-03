SABC UNDERGOING REVIEW OF CONTRACTS FOR FREELANCE ON-AIR TALENT

Johannesburg – Thursday, 28 February 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is in the process of reviewing contracts of freelance on-air talent in line with industry best practices. This is an annual process which takes place in February and March and is informed by various factors such as revenue, audience performance of the specific programmes or shows, return on investment, as well as the strategic direction of the various SABC platforms.