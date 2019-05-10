SABC TO BROADCAST THE 2018/2019 CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES OF ABSA PREMIERSHIP AND THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Johannesburg – Friday, 10 May 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce that it will broadcast the ABSA Premiership and the Premier League 2018/2019 title deciding matches this coming weekend.

This bumper sporting weekend will see SABC Sport broadcasting the Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City match on SABC 1 at 14h30 on Saturday in the ABSA Premiership League. With all ABSA Premiership matches kicking off simultaneously at 15h00, SABC Sport will be providing live updates of the other matches including the other title deciding match between Free State Stars and Mamelodi Sundowns.