SABC TO APPEAR BEFORE SCOPA AROUND 2017/18 ANNUAL REPORT

Johannesburg, Wednesday 07 November 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will today appear before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA), in terms of Standing Rule 206 of the National Assembly.

The SABC will present details pertaining to irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, accrual and commitments, as contained in the SABC’s 2017/18 Annual Report.

The SABC is currently in a dire financial situation, which has resulted in the corporation being technically insolvent and this is mostly due to the previous management’s maladministration and lack of adherence to governance policies.