SABC TO APPEAR BEFORE COMMISSION OF INQUIRY INTO STATE CAPTURE

Johannesburg – Monday, 02 September 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to announce that its Board Chairperson, Mr. Bongumusa Makhathini, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Madoda Mxakwe and Group Executive: News and Current Affairs, Ms. Phathiswa Magopeni will today be appearing before the Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture, which is chaired by Deputy Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo.