SABC SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON SAFA CONTRACT

Johannesburg – Thursday, 11 October 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted the statement by the South African Football Association (SAFA), announcing that all future international football matches involving the national teams, Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana will not be broadcast on SABC platforms.

The SABC would like to place on record that it made a commercially viable offer that would enable the SABC to deliver football matches to South African audiences on SABC platforms and this offer was rejected by SAFA. This follows the expiry of the previous contract between SAFA and the SABC. On the previous contract there were obligations and milestones which the SABC has met, including the payment milestones of that contract, albeit late given the SABC’s dire financial situation. In this regard, the SABC made full and final payment on the agreement as agreed with SAFA.