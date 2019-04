SABC SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA/ MMUSI MAIMANE DEBATE

Johannesburg – Thursday 18 April 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to put on record that it has no plans to host a debate between ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader Mmusi Maimane. As such, there has been no communication shared with the public regarding the matter.