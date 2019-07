SABC SADDENED BY THE PASSING OF VETERAN ACTRESS NOMHLE NKONYENI

Johannesburg – Wednesday 10 July 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has learned with sadness, the passing of veteran actress Ms. Nomhle Nkonyeni.