SABC SADDENED BY THE PASSING OF STRUGGLE VETERAN WINNIE MADIKIZELA-MANDELA

Johannesburg, Monday 02 April 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), is saddened to learn of the passing of struggle veteran Mama Winnie Madikizela- Mandela, a remarkable brave woman who fought and sacrificed so much for South Africans to know what it truly means to be a rainbow nation.

Mama Winnie played a pivotal role during the apartheid era which contributed immensely to the dawn of democracy in South Africa. Her iconic contribution to the struggle earned her the ‘Mother of the Nation’ title. Like a true mother nurturing and protecting her children, she fought tirelessly for the liberation of her people.

Mama Winnie has been interviewed on various SABC platforms, narrating the rich history of this country. Even post liberation she has continued to be the face and voice of hope, unity and courage.

The SABC Board, Management and Staff send their heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and cadres. Hamba kahle Mama Winnie! Yours was a life worth celebrating and a story worth sharing, the SABC Archives will ensure that your legacy lives forever. May your soul rest in peace.

