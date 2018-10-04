SABC RESPONSE TO DA STATEMENT ON THE SALARY COUNT DOWN CAMPAIGN

Johannesburg, Thursday, 04 October 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted the Democratic Alliance’s count down for the SABC to reveal its Top Management’s salaries. Salaries of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operations Officer (COO) are recorded in the Annual Results of the corporation and the figures that the DA is requesting will be contained in the 2018/19 Annual Results. However the SABC wishes to put on record that the total current salaries of these Executive Directors have been significantly reduced.