MEDIA STATEMENT

SABC RESPONDS TO THE STATEMENT BY THE ANC CAUCUS IN THE NORTH WEST PROVINCIAL LEGISLATURE

Johannesburg – Wednesday 03 April 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted with concern the statement by the ANC Caucus in the North West Provincial Legislature, that the SABC’s Mahikeng offices will be closed down and moved to Auckland Park in Johannesburg and Hatfield in Pretoria respectively.

There is no truth to this statement, however the SABC can confirm that it is standard practice with some of its radio stations to broadcast some programmes from Johannesburg.

In the instance of Motsweding FM, some programmes are broadcast from Pretoria, Auckland Park and Kimberly in the Northern Cape province, as the station has a national footprint and some of its on-air personalities reside in those areas. In addition, the production of the majority of the programmes on Motsweding FM and administration of the station is done in Mahikeng.

Motsweding FM has adopted a strategy which seeks to grow its listenership in the Gauteng, Free State, Northern Cape and Limpopo provinces while maintaining its current numbers in the North West province.

