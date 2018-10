SABC RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS OF IN-FIGHTING AT UKHOZI FM

Johannesburg –Tuesday, 09 October 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted media reports alleging in-fighting between Ukhozi FM management. The allegations further claim that this in-fighting has destabilised operations and affected staff morale at the station.

The SABC would like to place on record that these allegations are untrue and malicious with the intent to derail management’s focus on key and strategic issues of the station.