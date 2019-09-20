SABC REACHES AGREEMENT WITH IMG TO BROADCAST SELECT MATCHES OF 2019 RUBGY WORLD CUP

Johannesburg – Friday, 20 September 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce that is has reached an agreement with IMG, for the radio rights to broadcast select matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. The agreement includes the broadcast of four matches featuring the National Rugby team, the Springboks, as well as two semi-finals and the final match.

SABC radio stations RSG and Radio 2000 will carry live commentary, whilst Umhlobo Wenene will provide reports during the match.