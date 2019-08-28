SABC RADIO SHOWS A SIGNIFICANT AUDIENCE GROWTH

Johannesburg–Wednesday, 28 August 2019-The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is proud to announce that the audience measurement (RAM) survey released yesterday indicates a significant growth for some of the SABC radio stations for the period of January 2019 to June 2019. The survey indicates that the biggest radio station in the continent, Ukhozi FM, now reaches a weekly audience of 7.7 million (All adults 15+). This is the largest audience the isiZulu language station has recorded since 2016 when the Broadcast Research Council took over radio measurement.