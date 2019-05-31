SABC RADIO RECORDS SIGNIFICANT LISTENERSHIP GROWTH

Johannesburg – Friday, 31 May 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation

(SABC) is pleased to announce a healthy year-on-year growth for a number of its radio

stations listenership figures, as indicated in the latest Radio Audience Measurement (RAM)

released by the Broadcast Research Council (BRC) for the period of October 2018 to March

2019.

The survey’s data reaffirms the fact that South Africans from all walks of life continue to rely

on the SABC’s portfolio of radio stations for their daily dose of information, education and

entertainment.

The mandated content remains the cornerstone of SABC’s public broadcasting services,

which provide a wide variety of compelling content and thematic programming in all 11

official languages, keeping listeners tuned in. This has resulted in SABC radio stations

consistently achieving the highest loyal listening levels in the country.

The latest survey clearly demonstrates why Ukhozi FM remains the giant of radio in Africa,

with an unparalleled weekly cume listenership of 7,670 million (All Adults 15+). This means

that the station’s listeners spend an average of 23 hours per week (3 hours 18 minutes per

day) tuned into their favourite station. On the southern tip of the country, Good Hope FM has

also made solid gains with a week cume listenership of 628 000.

In addition, the data indicated that Ikwekwezi FM, Lesedi FM, Munghana Lonene FM,

Phalaphala FM, RSG, Thobela FM and Umhlobo Wenene FM exceeded weekly time

spent listening levels of 20 hours.

With a massive 4,372 million weekly listeners, METRO FM remains the number one

commercial radio station in the country. Three SABC radio stations which have a presence

in Gauteng, have managed to retain the top 3 stations position in the province, with METRO

FM recording an audience share of 18%, Ukhozi FM 12% and Lesedi 10%. The

programming and line-up changes at Radio 2000 also secured a significant 51.8% year-on-

year increase in week cume listenership for the station, which is currently delivering 671 000

inclusive of all adults across all races per week.

The SABC would like to express its gratitude to all loyal listeners for their support. As a

public service broadcaster, the SABC reiterates its commitment to delivering informative,

educational and entertaining content with a firm focus of keeping our listeners engaged and

captivated to SABC radio platforms.

