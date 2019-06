SABC RADIO RECORDS SIGNIFICANT LISTENER-SHIP GROWTH

Johannesburg – Friday, 31 May 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce a healthy year-on-year growth for a number of its radio stations listenership figures, as indicated in the latest Radio Audience Measurement (RAM) released by the Broadcast Research Council (BRC) for the period of October 2018 to March 2019.