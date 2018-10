SABC RADIO PARTNERS WITH CHOMI SOCIAL NETWORKING SERVICE

Johannesburg –Monday, 08 October 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has teamed up with a majority black-owned company, Biza Telecoms (Pty) Ltd (Biza Telecoms), which has developed a social networking service called Chomi (“friend”).

The SABC’s African Language Services (ALS) stations are using the Chomi social network to encourage their listeners to keep in touch and participate in programming, in the broadcast language of the respective radio stations.