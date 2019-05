SABC RADIO PARK BUILDING DECLARED SAFE FOR OCCUPATION FOLLOWING DIESEL SPILLAGE

Johannesburg – Sunday 19 May 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce that its Radio Park building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg has been cleared and declared safe for occupation and handed back to the SABC, following a final air sampling and health and safety inspection conducted by representatives of the Johannesburg EMS and Fire Chief earlier today.