SABC ON ENFORCING EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE AND IMPARTIALITY

Johannesburg – Saturday, 20 October 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reports that it has taken action to investigate possible breaches in its editorial code. This pertains to the manner in which the coverage of the VBS Mutual Bank (VBS) story was handled by its newsroom in Polokwane. The decision is in line with the on-going efforts to ensure that the SABC News’ editorial principles of Independence and Impartiality are upheld at all times. Moreover, it is also to safeguard the integrity and credibility of its various news products, by ensuring that it delivers content that is fact-driven.