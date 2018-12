SABC NEWS GROWS ITS AUDIENCES ON VARIOUS PLATFORMS

Johannesburg, Friday, 14 December 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce a healthy audience share growth of SABC News on different platforms. This follows the successful launch of its repositioned brand with the tag line ‘Independent and Impartial’, in June this year, and a consistent imaging prompted by the need to reaffirm its role as the trusted news content provider in South Africa and beyond.