SABC NEWS CHANNEL RE-BRANDS BOPHELONG TO STORIES UNTOLD

As part of the on-going repositioning of the SABC News brand which seeks to celebrate ordinary citizens, the South African Broadcasting Corporations (SABC) is re-introducing its inspirational Current Affairs programme Bophelong as Stories Untold set to start from this Friday, 28 September 2018. The show was reinvented to accommodate broader and inclusive ground breaking stories in South Africa and the African continent.

The title “Stories Untold” encapsulates the movement that seeks to disrupt the negative narrative of the African Stories.