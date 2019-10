SABC NEWS ANNOUNCES A CONTINUOUS GROWTH OF AUDIENCES

Johannesburg, Wednesday, 09 October 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce consistent and significant audience share growth of SABC News on different platforms in the first two quarters of the current financial year.

The SABC News’ Independent and Impartial brand pledge has been very well received by audiences through the multiplatform coverage of news of national importance.