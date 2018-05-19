SABC MOURNS THE PASSING OF PHILLIP TABANE

MEDIA STATEMENT

SABC MOURNS THE PASSING OF PHILLIP TABANE

Johannesburg – Saturday, 19 May 2018 -The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) joins the South African citizens in mourning the passing of veteran guitarist and musician, Mr. Phillip Tabane.

Mr Tabane has contributed immensely to the South African music industry. One of his songs was featured on SABC 2’s popular soapie, Muvhango as an opening title sequence. His world-class craft and legacy will remain one of the country’s treasures which young aspiring musicians can draw inspiration from.

The SABC Board, management and staff would like to send their heartfelt condolences to the Tabane family, his friends and fans.

May his soul rest in peace.

