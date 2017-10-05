SABC MOURNS THE PASSING OF MS ROWENA BAIRD

Johannesburg, Friday, 05 October 2017 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), is saddened to learn of the passing of Ms. Rowena Baird, after battling with cancer for a long time. Ms. Baird started her broadcasting career in the mid 1980’s at Radio BOP. She spent time at a variety of radio stations over the years, including stints at Radio 2000, Channel Africa and Metro FM.

Ms. Baird was a seasoned and versatile broadcaster, with experience which includes presenting news, talk shows, magazine, current affairs and music programmes. Ms. Baird also presented a series of voter education programmes on television and was a co-presenter of The Breakfast Club on SABC television in the late 1990’s.