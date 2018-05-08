SABC MOURNS THE PASSING OF MODIKO MOTHUPI

Johannesburg, Tuesday, 08 May 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has learnt with great shock and sadness of the sudden passing of one of the longest serving multi-talented presenter, Modiko Christian Mothupi.

Modiko Mothupi was a presenter and a technical producer. He was also an accomplished actor having participated in several productions for Motsweding FM. He started his career in broadcasting in 1989 at Radio Mmabatho in the erstwhile Bophuthatswana Broadcasting. He had been with the station until the integration with SABC in 1998. He then joined the SABC technical department where he was trained in technical production and was assigned to News where he occasionally voiced radio scripts. He also did voiceovers for adverts and it was not surprising that he became the station’s voice. His ever popular “ Tsa Etsho ” programme was the station’s specialized Setswana flagship show that enhanced and celebrated Setswana traditional music. He was also nominated for the South African Traditional Music Award (SATMA) for on-air traditional music presenter.

On behalf of the Board, management and staff we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the Mothupi family and friends during this difficult time and would like to comfort the family with the thought that Mr. Mothupi played a critical role in the execution of programmes at the SABC.

He will be sorely missed.

