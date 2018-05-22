SABC MOURNS THE PASSING OF EDDIE FUNDE

MEDIA STATEMENT

Johannesburg-Tuesday, 22 May 2018 -The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) mourns the passing of Mr. Sonwabo Eddie Funde, former SABC Board Chairperson. He served on the SABC Board between 2004 -2008. The success and growth of the SABC under his leadership bares testimony to his wealth of knowledge and great expertise. He will be remembered for his humble yet assertive nature.

Following his tenure at the SABC, Mr. Funde represented the Republic of South Africa as an Ambassador to Germany. Throughout his career, he has been well positioned to navigate the transformation needed in the country . His meaningful contribution to society at large has not only left a positive impact but serves as the epitome of leadership that we can all draw inspiration from.

Prior to joining the SABC, Mr. Funde served in various public and private companies at executive and non- executive level, in the following capacities:

· Founder Executive Deputy Chairman for the Council of the South African Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (SATRA, which is now known as ICASA);

· President and Board Chairman of the South African Communications Forum (SACF);

· Executive Director for the South African Research and Development Trust;

· Director of the Independent Development Trust (IDT);

· Non-executive member of the Board of Directors of Eskom Holdings Limited, these are amongst other prominent roles he occupied .

The SABC Board, management and staff would like to send condolences to the Funde Family, his friends and acquaintances all over the world. May they find solace in knowing that Mr. Funde’s achievements and actions inspired others to dream, learn, do and become more. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

