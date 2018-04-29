SABC MOURNS THE DEATH OF AKHUMUZI JEZILE

MEDIA STATEMENT

Johannesburg, Sunday, 29 April 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has learnt with great shock and sadness of the sudden passing of the multi-talented Akhumzi Jezile. On behalf of the Board, management and staff of the SABC, we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the Jezile family, friends and fans of Akhumzi.

Akhumzi started his career in broadcasting industry at a very young age. He presented one of South Africa’s most loved programme for children , Yo-TV on SABC 1. Akhumuzi’s passion’s for the arts saw him expanding his craft and getting into acting and producing various programmes.

Akhumuzi’s work include s acting on the popular, Khululeka Siyavota , an educational drama which focused on issues around voter education and democracy. He also featured on Tempy Pusha on SABC 1 where he scooped the South African Film & Television Award (SAFTA) for best supporting actor in a TV Drama for his role as Ngulube. At the time of his death, Akhumuzi was a Producer for Live Amp series on SABC 1. The SABC proud to have been associated with Akhumuzi throughout the years; he practically grew up and spent his entire life on SABC television.

The SABC would like to extend its gratitude to the Jezile family for allowing Akhumzi to be part of the great men and women who have dedicated their lives to using their time to keep South African educated, informed and educated through their talent.

He will be deeply missed.

