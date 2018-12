SABC MORNING LIVE INTERVIEW OF HLAUDI MOTSOENENG

Johannesburg, Tuesday, 11 December 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted concerns by members of the public, following an interview with the Corporation’s former Chief Operating Officer, Mr Hlaudi Motsoeneng. SABC News has been carrying several stories and interviews with various stakeholders, regarding the dire financial situation of the public broadcaster.