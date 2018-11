SABC MEETS WITH ORGANISED LABOUR IN THE FIRST CONSULTATION MEETING REGARDING SECTION 189 OF THE LABOUR RELATIONS ACT (LRA)

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 13 November 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Management met with organised labour as planned on 13 November 2018, in the first consultation meeting in relation to the contemplated Section 189 process, under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in terms of the applicable regulations.