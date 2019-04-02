SABC LAUNCHES ITS FIRST MULTI-PURPOSE HIGH-DEFINITION (HD) STUDIO

Johannesburg – Tuesday 02 April 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) launched its first multi-purpose High Definition (HD) studio on 01 April 2019. The SABC’s flagship news and current affairs programme ‘Morning Live’, which is broadcast on SABC 2 and channel 404 on Dstv was used to showcase the advanced technological capabilities of the studio.

The studio which has been in the making for almost two years is groundbreaking for the organization, as the SABC is continuously transforming into a public service broadcaster operating in the digital era. The studio is a fully-fledged news and sports studio, which is able to interchange between delivering news as well as sports content, which are produced differently. In addition the picture quality seen by our audiences will be clearer and crisper on the screen.

The new multi-purpose studio will refresh the look and feel of many programmes, as a variety of sets can be used within the studio. This studio also boasts advanced technological features which are modern and relevant to the current broadcasting environment.

The studio is equipped with six digital HD cameras of which one is on a camera crane, a digital video mixing console, a 28 input picture production monitor wall configurable for news or sport productions as well as a fully digital lighting control suite.

In delivering on its mandate to provide universal access of SABC radio and television services to all South Africans the SABC commits to use creative technologies to meet the challenges of broadcasting in sign language. In delivering on this promise, the new multi-purpose studio comprises of a sign language interpreter presentation suite, which will further enable the SABC to deliver its programming to the deaf community.

Group Executive for Media Technology and Infrastructure (MTI), Dr. Van Rooyen said that “This milestone comes at the right time for the SABC as we are approaching the national and provincial elections. Our promise to all South Africans is to provide high quality programmes delivered through various innovate ways enabled by technology.”

This modern studio will also attract audiences, who will be introduced to other SABC digital platforms such as websites and applications. This will enable enhanced interactivity between our audiences and the SABC’s content using the multimedia suite, which has features including Skype interface to allow interactivity in real-time.

