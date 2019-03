SABC LAUNCHES CITIZEN-CENTRED PROGRAMME ‘DEMOCRACY GAUGE’

Johannesburg – Friday, 1 March 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce the launch of a multiplatform production called Democracy Gauge. The project, which commemorates 25 years of South Africa’s democracy, starts on Monday, 4 March 2019 and will run until the end of the year.